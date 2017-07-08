Horry County Fire Rescue crews called to rescue baby ducks from - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County Fire Rescue crews called to rescue baby ducks from storm drain

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
Rescued baby duck (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue Facebook Page) Rescued baby duck (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue Facebook Page)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue made an unusual rescue Saturday – baby ducks!

Socastee units were called to Powder Springs Loop for the report of ducklings trapped in a storm drain, according to a post on Horry County Fire Rescue’s Facebook page.

Three baby ducks were rescued – and neighboring kids came out to witness the rescue, with ice pops in hand. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly