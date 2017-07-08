Florence County EMS looking to hire 20 after salary increases

Horry County Fire Rescue made an unusual rescue Saturday – baby ducks! Socastee units were called to Powder Springs Loop for the report of ducklings trapped in a storm drain, according to a post on Horry County Fire Rescue’s Facebook page.More >>
The Florence County Council recently approved 20 new full-time positions for the EMS Department, so they are currently looking to hire experienced paramedics to staff two new ALS, or advanced life support, ambulances.More >>
A traffic accident at Highway 544- Conway and U.S. 501 Southbound has blocked all lanes of traffic, according to SCHP.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is searching for a black Jeep Cherokee with a faded roof. According to a post on HCPD's Facebook page, the black Jeep Cherokee stole a utility trailer from Moss Creek Drive off Highway 707 in Socastee on June 29.More >>
Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach has announced via Facebook the return of “Carolina Deal Days,” were both South Carolina and North Carolina residents can get admission tickets for just $10, plus tax.More >>
"True Blood" star Nelsan Ellis died of complications from heart failure at age 39, reports say.More >>
He has been charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
