Florence County EMS looking to hire 20 after salary increases

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Council recently approved 20 new full-time positions for the EMS Department, so they are currently looking to hire experienced paramedics to staff two new ALS, or advanced life support, ambulances.

In a recent County Council meeting, a vote was passed to increase EMS salaries, according to a news release. Base EMT salary increased by 5%, advanced EMT salary increased by 10%, and salaries for positions in which a paramedic certifications are required increased by 15%.

The new salaries are:

EMT Crew Member - $30,254 annual, $10.57 hourly

Advanced EMT Crew Member – $36,480 annual, $12.75 hourly

Paramedic Crew Member - $44,869 annual, $15.68 hourly

Paramedic Crew Chief – $48,362 annual, 16.90 hourly

Full-time employees work a 24 hours on/72 hours off schedule, with eight 24 hour shifts in a 28 day schedule. Overtime and benefits are available for full-time employees.

If you’re interested in applying, you’re asked to visit www.florenceco.org. You can also call Florence County EMS Director, Ryon Watkins, at 843-665-3038 or email him at rwatkins@florenceco.org .

