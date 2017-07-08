UPDATE: Victim killed in accident on Highway 544 identified

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One person has died following a crash on Highway 544 Saturday night. just after 10:00.

According to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge, the victim has been identified as Kique James Drayton Sr, 37.

The victim died on the scene.

This is a developing story, check back with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.