UPDATE: Victim killed in accident on Highway 544 identified

According to a Tweet from the Horry County Police Department, they are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old. The shooting happened on Good Luck Road in Aynor.More >>
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car early Sunday morning in Horry County.More >>
One person has died following a crash at Highway 544 Saturday night.More >>
A Conway man was arrested in connection to a kidnapping and a separate armed robbery that both occurred in the early hours of July 4th, according two reports from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.More >>
On Friday, between 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., Dennis Green was taken to a Grand Strand Hospital with traumatic injuries due to a stabbing where he later died at 1:25 p.m.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
According to Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd, a man from Georgia was killed Saturday in a crop duster crash in Craighead County.More >>
During a hearing on Sunday in Richland County, bond was set for the suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle.More >>
