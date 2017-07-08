UPDATE: Accident at Highway 544 kills one Saturday evening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One person has died following a crash at Highway 544 and U.S. 501.

According to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge, it happened Saturday evening just after 10 o'clock.

There are no details yet on the identity or number of vehicles involved in the crash.

This is a developing story, check back with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.