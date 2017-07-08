UPDATE: Accident at Highway 544 kills one Saturday evening

One person has died following a crash at Highway 544 and U.S. 501.More >>
Safety is key at the beach, especially in the summer heat. Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue has a set group of patrolmen trained for water rescue to provide extra safety. “We are here adding extra eyes and ears to the fight," said Lieutenant Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue made an unusual rescue Saturday – baby ducks! Socastee units were called to Powder Springs Loop for the report of ducklings trapped in a storm drain, according to a post on Horry County Fire Rescue’s Facebook page.More >>
The Florence County Council recently approved 20 new full-time positions for the EMS Department, so they are currently looking to hire experienced paramedics to staff two new ALS, or advanced life support, ambulances.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is searching for a black Jeep Cherokee with a faded roof. According to a post on HCPD's Facebook page, the black Jeep Cherokee stole a utility trailer from Moss Creek Drive off Highway 707 in Socastee on June 29.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
Mike Pence isn’t known as a fun-loving rule-breaker, but his actions during a tour of NASA facilities at Cape Canaveral on Friday suggest the Vice President might have an inner class clown hidden deep beneath that placidly stoic façade.More >>
The suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle has been identified and his charged with several crimes, including child endangerment.More >>
