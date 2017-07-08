TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident at Highway 544 and U.S. 501 blocking all - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident at Highway 544 and U.S. 501 blocking all lanes of traffic

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Highway 544 congestion. (Source: SCHP traffic cameras, WMBF) Highway 544 congestion. (Source: SCHP traffic cameras, WMBF)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A traffic accident at Highway 544 and U.S. 501 Southbound has blocked all lanes of traffic, according to SCHP.

There are no details yet on the extent of injuries or number of vehicles involved.

Use caution when traveling through the area, or use an alternate route if possible.

This is a developing story, check back with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available. 

