TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident at Highway 544 and U.S. 501 blocking all lanes of traffic

A traffic accident at Highway 544- Conway and U.S. 501 Southbound has blocked all lanes of traffic, according to SCHP.More >>
A traffic accident at Highway 544- Conway and U.S. 501 Southbound has blocked all lanes of traffic, according to SCHP.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is searching for a black Jeep Cherokee with a faded roof. According to a post on HCPD's Facebook page, the black Jeep Cherokee stole a utility trailer from Moss Creek Drive off Highway 707 in Socastee on June 29.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is searching for a black Jeep Cherokee with a faded roof. According to a post on HCPD's Facebook page, the black Jeep Cherokee stole a utility trailer from Moss Creek Drive off Highway 707 in Socastee on June 29.More >>
Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach has announced via Facebook the return of “Carolina Deal Days,” were both South Carolina and North Carolina residents can get admission tickets for just $10, plus tax.More >>
Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach has announced via Facebook the return of “Carolina Deal Days,” were both South Carolina and North Carolina residents can get admission tickets for just $10, plus tax.More >>
The residents of Wedgefield Mobile Home Park in Lake City are looking for somewhere to move to.More >>
The residents of Wedgefield Mobile Home Park in Lake City are looking for somewhere to move to.More >>
Trip Chandler's dad inspired him to surf at an early age. He enjoys any wave and living on the Carolina coast.More >>
Trip Chandler's dad inspired him to surf at an early age. He enjoys any wave and living on the Carolina coast.More >>
He has been charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.More >>
He has been charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A wild brawl caught on camera in Vicksburg. Police say the fight happened Thursday, dragging out to three different neighborhoods.More >>
A wild brawl caught on camera in Vicksburg. Police say the fight happened Thursday, dragging out to three different neighborhoods.More >>