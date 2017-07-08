Brunswick County Detectives searching for missing teen

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Brunswick County Detectives are searching for a missing teenager.

Isaac Lee Messer, 14, was last seen at his home on Holden Beach Road in Supply around 9:45 a.m. Saturday morning. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red shirt, and carrying a red Air Jordan book bag. Detectives believe he left on foot.

Messer is a white male, 5’5”, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective McCaffity at 910-363-6555.

