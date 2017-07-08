Coast Guard assists three people after mayday call off Ossabaw Island

CHARLESTON, SC (WMBF) – The Coast Guard assisted three people Saturday after their plane made an emergency landing on Ossabaw Island, Georgia Saturday morning. All three people were rescued safely with no injuries, according to a news release from The Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center was notified of a mayday call at 9:35 a.m.

A recovery helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Savannah, Georgia was launched at 9:52 a.m, which landed approximately 10 minutes later.

All three people were transported to the air station.

