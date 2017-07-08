Horry County Police searching for car in connection to stolen ut - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County Police searching for car in connection to stolen utility trailer in Socastee

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Black Jeep Cherokee wanted in connection to a stolen trailer (Source: HCPD Facebook Page) Black Jeep Cherokee wanted in connection to a stolen trailer (Source: HCPD Facebook Page)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is searching for a black Jeep Cherokee with a faded roof.

According to a post on HCPD's Facebook page, the black Jeep Cherokee stole a utility trailer from Moss Creek Drive off Highway 707 in Socastee on June 29.

If you have any information, you are asked to call HCPD at (843)-915-8477.

