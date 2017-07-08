Horry County Police searching for car in connection to stolen utility trailer in Socastee

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is searching for a black Jeep Cherokee with a faded roof.

According to a post on HCPD's Facebook page, the black Jeep Cherokee stole a utility trailer from Moss Creek Drive off Highway 707 in Socastee on June 29.

If you have any information, you are asked to call HCPD at (843)-915-8477.

