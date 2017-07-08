Police investigating shooting at night club in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, SC (WYFF) – Police officers in Gaffney, South Carolina are investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning at Club Empire, according to WYFF in Greenville.

The call came in just before 2:00 a.m. for a shooting at 114 W. Bernie Street at Club Empire. Police said the shooting started at the club and then continued into the neighboring block.

A WYFF photographer said there were a lot of evidence markers with bullet casings on the ground.

Dispatchers could not provide information on how many people were shot, but did say that no one was killed in the shooting.

This is a developing investigation, we were continue to update this story as more information becomes available.