Police investigating shooting at night club in Gaffney

The Horry County Police Department is searching for a black Jeep Cherokee with a faded roof. According to a post on HCPD's Facebook page, the black Jeep Cherokee stole a utility trailer from Moss Creek Drive off Highway 707 in Socastee on June 29.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is searching for a black Jeep Cherokee with a faded roof. According to a post on HCPD's Facebook page, the black Jeep Cherokee stole a utility trailer from Moss Creek Drive off Highway 707 in Socastee on June 29.More >>
Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach has announced via Facebook the return of “Carolina Deal Days,” were both South Carolina and North Carolina residents can get admission tickets for just $10, plus tax.More >>
Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach has announced via Facebook the return of “Carolina Deal Days,” were both South Carolina and North Carolina residents can get admission tickets for just $10, plus tax.More >>
The residents of Wedgefield Mobile Home Park in Lake City are looking for somewhere to move to.More >>
The residents of Wedgefield Mobile Home Park in Lake City are looking for somewhere to move to.More >>
Trip Chandler's dad inspired him to surf at an early age. He enjoys any wave and living on the Carolina coast.More >>
Trip Chandler's dad inspired him to surf at an early age. He enjoys any wave and living on the Carolina coast.More >>
A plea deal is on its way to former Horry County Police Detective Allen Large, and the Horry County Solicitor said this isn’t uncommon for a court case.More >>
A plea deal is on its way to former Horry County Police Detective Allen Large, and the Horry County Solicitor said this isn’t uncommon for a court case.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
He has been charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.More >>
He has been charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>