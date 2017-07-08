Ripley's Attractions of Myrtle Beach announce return of 'Carolina Deal Days'

Announcement of 'Carolina Deal Days' for Ripley's Attractions. (Source: Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach Facebook Page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach has announced via Facebook the return of “Carolina Deal Days,” were both South Carolina and North Carolina residents can get admission tickets for just $10, plus tax.

The deal starts Monday, July 10, and lasts until July 31. It is valid at all Ripley's Attractions in Myrtle Beach.

To receive the discount, simply show your valid SC/NC I.D.

