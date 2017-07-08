Steamy Skies Stick Around Today, Brief Relief in Sight Soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A weak cold front will settle into the region this weekend taking the edge off of the heat and bumping up the risk of storms.

Today will once again be hot and humid, but a few degrees cooler than the last several days. Afternoon temperatures will reach the lower and middle 90s with a heat index above 100.

As a weak cold front moves into the region, the risk of scattered storms will start to increase by the afternoon and evening. The storms favor the areas west of I-95 first then possibly moving south towards the Grand Strand after 7PM.

By Sunday, the weak front will be stalled across our region keeping the risk of hit or miss showers and storms in the forecast. Slightly cooler temperatures will move in by Sunday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90.

The heat index does go down heading into Sunday, only reaching into the mid 90s. Drier and more settled weather looks to arrive on Tuesday and lock in for most of the rest of next week.