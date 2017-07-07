Lake City mobile home residents forced to leave after land purchase

The residents of Wedgefield Mobile Home Park in Lake City are looking for somewhere to move to.More >>
The residents of Wedgefield Mobile Home Park in Lake City are looking for somewhere to move to.More >>
Trip Chandler's dad inspired him to surf at an early age. He enjoys any wave and living on the Carolina coast.More >>
Trip Chandler's dad inspired him to surf at an early age. He enjoys any wave and living on the Carolina coast.More >>
A plea deal is on its way to former Horry County Police Detective Allen Large, and the Horry County Solicitor said this isn’t uncommon for a court case.More >>
A plea deal is on its way to former Horry County Police Detective Allen Large, and the Horry County Solicitor said this isn’t uncommon for a court case.More >>
A Conway man remained in jail Thursday after allegedly taking part in the assault of another at a Myrtle Beach motel on the Fourth of July.More >>
A Conway man remained in jail Thursday after allegedly taking part in the assault of another at a Myrtle Beach motel on the Fourth of July.More >>
A runaway 16-year-old girl has been found safe, according to the Conway Police Department.More >>
A runaway 16-year-old girl has been found safe, according to the Conway Police Department.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>