Lake City mobile home residents forced to leave after land purchase

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - The residents of Wedgefield Mobile Home Park in Lake City are looking for somewhere to move to.

That's because they received a letter in the mail saying they had 60 days to leave after the land was purchased by the Greater Lake City Community Development Office, a non-profit organization.

The organization won the land in an auction for $75,000 after an unexpected foreclosure. Residents are scared because they don't know what they're going to do or where they're going to go.

“It’s horrible," CaSandra Gilliard said. "It’s horrible, it’s really horrible. And they’re not taking anyone into consideration. I can promise you if they were in this situation, they would feel exactly the way we feel.”

Most of the residents say they don't really care the land was purchased. They just want more time to get out because 60 days isn't enough.

“Only thing I ask is a little bit of time," Bryant Barr said. "That’s all I need is a little time, and I’ll leave the premises. But give me a little time.”

Barr has lived in the mobile home park for 18 years.

“That’s our family around here," he said. "You’ve been in a place for 18 years and all of a sudden, someone wants to come in and uproot you like that? It makes you kind of aggravated.”

A spokesperson with the Greater Lake City Community Development Office said they don't know what's going to be done with the land. That has some residents even more angry.

“If you don’t know what you’re going to do with it, what’s the hurry of us moving within 60 days?” asked Gilliard.

