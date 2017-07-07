Solicitor provides insight on plea deal offered to former detective

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A plea deal is on its way to former Horry County Police Detective Allen Large, and the Horry County Solicitor said this isn’t uncommon for a court case.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said plea deals are typically offered in court cases due to the excessive number of projected trials in the county each year.

“We will get 9,000 warrants in Horry County alone this year. There's no way to do 9,000 trials,” Richardson said.

The Attorney General’s office offers plea deals in such a way that takes the community into consideration.

“What we have to do is try to extend some sort of a plea offer and make sure that is fair to the community,” Richardson said.

Although the specific details of the plea deals for Large and the three other former Horry County Police officers who were indicted in September aren't known, Richardson said typically a plea starts out by asking the suspect to plead outright to the charges in exchange for serving concurrent sentences.

“They could have said you plead straight up to these charges and we recommend concurrent sentences. In other words you would serve all of it at the same time,” he said.

If Large is convicted of all the charges he is facing, it’s possible he could be sentenced to more than 100 years in prison. Richardson said he believes it’s unlikely for that to happen.

“I would say this about Allen or any other defendant out there; they are innocent until proven guilty,” he said.

If Large ends up taking the plea, Richardson said no matter it is, he would be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Large, who spoke with WMBF News via phone on Friday noted that most of what he said would be off the record. However, he did note that, “The truth matters. I can’t wait for the truth to come out.”

WMBF News also reached out to the attorneys of the other officers who were indicted in September. Brad Richardson, who represents Luke Green, and Morgan Martin, who represents Todd Cox, both said they were unaware of the plea deals until they saw news reports on Thursday.

Both said they could not comment on the plea deal because neither of them have yet seen it. Martin said he has been notified that a formal offer will be sent to him in the mail next week.

Rick O’Neil, the attorney for Jane Doe 5, said although the civil suit against Horry County and the Horry County Police Department is settled, his client wants some type of justice.

The woman, who accused Large of misconduct while with the department, thinks he deserves some type of criminal punishment, but she is not opposed to him pleading guilty, according to her attorney.

O’Neil also added that the defendant accepting a plea deal would save the case from going to trial and spare the county time and resources. A plea deal would also give the victims the opportunity to get closure on the case.

Large’s trial is tentatively set to begin September 18.

