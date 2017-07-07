Solicitor provides insight on plea deal offered to former detective

Trip Chandler's dad inspired him to surf at an early age. He enjoys any wave and living on the Carolina coast.More >>
Trip Chandler's dad inspired him to surf at an early age. He enjoys any wave and living on the Carolina coast.More >>
A plea deal is on its way to former Horry County Police Detective Allen Large, and the Horry County Solicitor said this isn’t uncommon for a court case.More >>
A plea deal is on its way to former Horry County Police Detective Allen Large, and the Horry County Solicitor said this isn’t uncommon for a court case.More >>
A Conway man remained in jail Thursday after allegedly taking part in the assault of another at a Myrtle Beach motel on the Fourth of July.More >>
A Conway man remained in jail Thursday after allegedly taking part in the assault of another at a Myrtle Beach motel on the Fourth of July.More >>
A runaway 16-year-old girl has been found safe, according to the Conway Police Department.More >>
A runaway 16-year-old girl has been found safe, according to the Conway Police Department.More >>
After a spate of violence in Myrtle Beach last month, the WMBF News investigative team reached out to another tourist destination to learn how their law enforcement efforts change with the influx of tourists.More >>
After a spate of violence in Myrtle Beach last month, the WMBF News investigative team reached out to another tourist destination to learn how their law enforcement efforts change with the influx of tourists.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
The cars driven in a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams could be examined by experts next week.More >>
The cars driven in a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams could be examined by experts next week.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
A year-and-a-half investigation has yielded the arrests of 47 suspected drug dealers. The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics at the helm of the multi-county drug round-up focusing on southwest and south central Mississippi.More >>
A year-and-a-half investigation has yielded the arrests of 47 suspected drug dealers. The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics at the helm of the multi-county drug round-up focusing on southwest and south central Mississippi.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
A prison employee has been fired after an inmate, who is now in custody, escaped from the Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville.More >>
A prison employee has been fired after an inmate, who is now in custody, escaped from the Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville.More >>