Conway native looks to keep 'Jeopardy' winning streak going

A runaway 16-year-old girl has been found safe, according to the Conway Police Department.More >>
After a spate of violence in Myrtle Beach last month, the WMBF News investigative team reached out to another tourist destination to learn how their law enforcement efforts change with the influx of tourists.More >>
Although he works as an attorney in Los Angeles now, the current Jeopardy game show winner is a Conway High School graduate with family and friends still living in the rivertown.More >>
Restaurants in North Myrtle Beach and Little River both earned 'C' grades from the Department of Health and Environmental Control after inspectors reported dirty kitchens and - at one place - roaches were discovered.More >>
Myrtle Beach police asked the public’s help Friday via Facebook finding a man wanted for unlawful conduct toward a child.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
After her plea on Facebook to find her long-lost brother in South Carolina went viral, Nicole Belkin's wish came true and she met him for the very first time.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
A lawsuit, filed by a wounded officers in the deadly ambush shooting of Baton Rouge law enforcement, accuses Black Lives Matter and five of the movement's leaders of inciting violence that led to a gunman's deadly ambush of law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge last summer.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says a fugitive who escaped from the maximum-security Lieber Correctional Institution this week planned it with a contraband cell phone and used tools likely delivered via drone to cut his way through the prison fences.More >>
South Carolina prison officials say cell phones and possibly a drone were used to help a Lieber Correctional inmate escape from the facility Tuesday night.More >>
