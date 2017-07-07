Second Croissants Bistro and Bakery set to open this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A second location of Croissants Bistro and Bakery will open to the public this weekend.

According to a press release, the new Croissants, located at 8014 N. Kings Hwy., will open to customers at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 8.

"My family and I are thrilled to open Croissants at the Grande Dunes,” said owner Heidi Vukov. “We’ve put our heart and soul into this project and are anxious to share with our community.”

According to the release, the Grande Dunes location will feature a window into the bakery for guests to watch the decorating team and the shop will be roasting coffee beans on-site daily.

The second Croissants location is just one part of “Heidi’s Corner,” a new building that will also house a sustainable seafood restaurant, called Hook & Barrel. According to the release, it is set to open next week.

The original Croissants Bistro and Bakery is open at 38th Avenue North.

