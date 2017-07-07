Kmart in Florence to close in October

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Kmart in Florence is among the 35 stores set to close in October, according to an announcement made Friday by parent company Sears Holdings.

The company announced that the location at 2011 Hoffmeyer Road in Florence will close in early October, according to the news release.

The company informed the associates at the store about the closure on Friday. Affected associated will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at other area Kmart and Sears stores, the release states.

The release states that liquidation sales will begin as early as July 13 at all closing stores.

“We have fought hard for many years to return unprofitable stores to a competitive position and to preserve jobs and, as a result, we had to absorb corresponding losses in the process,” Sears Holdings CEO Eddie Lampert stated in a blog post Friday. “So, it is obvious that we don’t make decisions to close stores lightly. Our efforts have been, and will continue to be, fact-based, thoughtful and disciplined, with the goal of making Sears Holdings more relevant and more competitive for our members and other constituents.”

