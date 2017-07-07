Kmart in Florence to close in October

A senior at Coastal Carolina University was arrested on Saturday July 1 after a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper stopped him for speeding and found marijuana and a handgun in his vehicle.More >>
A second location of Croissants Bistro and Bakery will open to the public this weekend.More >>
After a spate of violence in Myrtle Beach last month, the WMBF News investigative team reached out to another tourist destination to learn how their law enforcement efforts change with the influx of tourists.More >>
A Kmart in Florence is among the 35 stores set to close in October, according to an announcement made Friday by parent company Sears Holdings. The company announced that the location at 2011 Hoffmeyer Road in Florence will close in early October, according to the news release.More >>
It only took about a week to turn the side of the Grand Strand Masonic Lodge into a work of art.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
He was the first inmate to testify against Alabama's prison system in a lawsuit over mental-health care. 10 days later he was dead. Jamie Wallace's apparent suicide was the final chapter in a sad, broken life. This is his story and legacy.More >>
If you're trying to beat the heat by taking a swim in Alabama's waters, state health officials are warning people how easy it is to contract a potentially lethal bacteria.More >>
A woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and four children at their home in Loganville appeared in court Friday morning.More >>
Emergency workers were called to the home in Detroit around 2 a.m. Thursday, when the child was reportedly in cardiac arrest.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
Enedina Vance posted the picture to Facebook with a description saying "I made her, I own her." The post ends with a string of hashtags, including "#sarcasm."More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
