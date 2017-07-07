Former CCU football player arrested after marijuana, handgun found in car

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A senior at Coastal Carolina University who played for the school's football team in 2015 was arrested on Saturday, July 1 after a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper stopped him for speeding and found marijuana and a handgun in his vehicle.

Delano Winston Walters, 21, was charged with simple possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a pistol and speeding in a reduced speed zone, and was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on July 1, according to jail records.

The SCHP report states the trooper was turning onto Highway 17 Bypass from Palmetto Pointe Boulevard when the vehicle driven by Walters was clocked going 10 miles over the speed limit.

The trooper stopped Walters, and asked for permission to search the vehicle due to a strong odor of marijuana, the report states. Walters handed the trooper a bag of marijuana, saying it was for personal use.

The trooper then had Walters turn the car off and step to the rear, according to the report. Walters then told the trooper that there was a firearm under the driver’s seat, and he did not have a concealed weapons permit. The trooper told Walters it is illegal to carry a handgun if it is not in a closed compartment. The trooper found a fully-loaded handgun under the driver’s seat.

The trooper then noticed a CCU student ID in Walters’ wallet, and Walters told the trooper he was a senior at the university, the report states.

Walters was placed under arrest, and his brother arrived and took possession of his belongings, the report states.

According to the CCU Athletics website, Walters played in 10 games in 2015, serving on the special teams as well as a back-up receiver. Prior to CCU, he played for the Socastee High Braves and was named WMBF Athlete of the Week in October 2013.

Mike Cawood, media relations director for CCU athletics, said Walters was removed from the team in February, before spring practices started, for “not living up to BAM,” which is Coach Joe Moglia’s “Be a Man” motto.

