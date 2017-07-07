Police seek man wanted for unlawful conduct toward child - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police seek man wanted for unlawful conduct toward child

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Leron Dominique Vereen (Source: MBPD) Leron Dominique Vereen (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police asked the public’s help Friday via Facebook finding a man wanted for unlawful conduct toward a child.

Call MBPD at 843-918-1382 with information on 27-year-old Leron Dominique Vereen’s whereabouts.

