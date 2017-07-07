Heat advisory issued for Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Myrtle Beach effective until 7 p.m. Friday.

Heat index values will reach up to 105 degrees due to temperatures in the lower to mid 90s, and dewpoints in the lower to mid 70s.

The most oppressive heat will occur in the mid and late afternoon. High heat and humidity will increase the risk for some people to succumb to heat stress. Please follow common sense heat safety advice this afternoon.

A heat advisory means a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. To reduce the risk of heat illness during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

