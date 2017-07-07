UPDATE: Runaway Conway teen found safe - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Runaway Conway teen found safe

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A runaway 16-year-old girl has been found safe, according to the Conway Police Department.

According to a CPD Facebook post, Breanna Marie Vaught Nogueira had last been seen Wednesday wearing blue jeans and a blue crop top.

Police reported she had been located Friday evening. 

