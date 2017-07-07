Conway police seek runaway teen - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Conway police seek runaway teen

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: CPD) (Source: CPD)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department asked the public’s help Friday morning finding a runaway 16-year-old.

According to a CPD Facebook post, Breanna Marie Vaught Nogueira was last seen Wednesday wearing blue jeans and a blue crop top. She has long, light brown hair and hazel eyes. She stands five feet, four inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Call CPD at 843-248-1790 with information.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly