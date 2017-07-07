CCU students give Grand Strand Masonic Lodge a face lift with Freemason mural

CCU students give Grand Strand Masonic Lodge a new look with mural inspired by Freemasons. (Source: WMBF)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It only took about a week to turn the side of the Grand Strand Masonic Lodge into a work of art.

"The fact that our work is actually out in the community, people are able to see it, and we're actually able to connect with them, that's what you want as an artist," said Emily Beekman, a Coastal Carolina University student working on the project.

It's a kind of canvas many artists don't ever get to touch, but it was put into the hands of students at CCU.

"People know that this is what we did," Beekman said. "You don't get that very often as an undergrad."

But it almost didn't happen.

"Designing it was quite an undertaking to make it work for all parties involved," said Cat Taylor, the art professor who designed the project.

Before there was even paint on the wall though, Horry County said, "No."

"After designing it, we weren't allowed to paint it," Taylor said. "We were told we couldn't put anything textual or picture based on the outside of the building that draws the eye to the building."

So, the group got creative.

"We decided to annex to the city of North Myrtle Beach, and they saw it as an art form."

However, they weren't alone in their efforts to make this masterpiece a reality.

"We wanted to pay homage to the artists who created the founding fathers on currency," Taylor said. "You'll notice it looks like an etching, like a dollar bill. We wanted to stay within the colors of the building already. And Sherwin Williams was very happy to help us and donated over half of the paint."

The painting is now complete. It's located at 919 Sixth Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach.

