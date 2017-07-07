CCU students give Grand Strand Masonic Lodge a face lift with Freemason mural

It only took about a week to turn the side of the Grand Strand Masonic Lodge into a work of art.More >>
Nine months after Hurricane Matthew ripped through the Atlantic coast, the Blake family is celebrating their hurricane recovery through family, tradition and seeing the silverlining.More >>
Myrtle Beach police asked the public’s help Friday via Facebook finding a man wanted for unlawful conduct toward a child.More >>
The Florence County Sheriff's Office led an undercover prostitution sting overnight Thursday. WMBF News rode along for the exclusive video of the five hour operation. Narcotics investigators from both FCSO and the city of Florence narcotics division conducted the operation.More >>
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Myrtle Beach effective until 7 p.m. Friday.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
Enedina Vance posted the picture to Facebook with a description saying "I made her, I own her." The post ends with a string of hashtags, including "#sarcasm."More >>
Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.More >>
A 911 operator is on administrative leave pending an investigation into the way she allegedly handled an emergency call. A witness says she hung up on him while he was trying to report what he believed to be a beating and kidnapping.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
Lisa Michelle Tufts-Hillian, who goes by Missy, had heard about the search for 73-year-old Peggy McDaniel and wanted to help. Her family urged her to stay home because they thought it was too dangerous.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
