CCU students give Grand Strand Masonic Lodge a face lift with free mason mural

Nine months after Hurricane Matthew ripped through the Atlantic coast, the Blake family is celebrating their hurricane recovery through family, tradition and seeing the silverlining.More >>
Nine months after Hurricane Matthew ripped through the Atlantic coast, the Blake family is celebrating their hurricane recovery through family, tradition and seeing the silverlining.More >>
Myrtle Beach police asked the public’s help Friday via Facebook finding a man wanted for unlawful conduct toward a child.More >>
Myrtle Beach police asked the public’s help Friday via Facebook finding a man wanted for unlawful conduct toward a child.More >>
The Florence County Sheriff's Office led an undercover prostitution sting overnight Thursday. WMBF News rode along for the exclusive video of the five hour operation. Narcotics investigators from both FCSO and the city of Florence narcotics division conducted the operation.More >>
The Florence County Sheriff's Office led an undercover prostitution sting overnight Thursday. WMBF News rode along for the exclusive video of the five hour operation. Narcotics investigators from both FCSO and the city of Florence narcotics division conducted the operation.More >>
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Myrtle Beach effective until 7 p.m. Friday.More >>
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Myrtle Beach effective until 7 p.m. Friday.More >>
It only took about a week to turn the side of the Grand Strand Masonic Lodge into a work of art.More >>
It only took about a week to turn the side of the Grand Strand Masonic Lodge into a work of art.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says a fugitive who escaped from the maximum-security Lieber Correctional Institution this week planned it with a contraband cell phone and used tools likely delivered via drone to cut his way through the prison fences.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says a fugitive who escaped from the maximum-security Lieber Correctional Institution this week planned it with a contraband cell phone and used tools likely delivered via drone to cut his way through the prison fences.More >>
Emergency workers were called to the home in Detroit around 2 a.m. Thursday, when the child was reportedly in cardiac arrest.More >>
Emergency workers were called to the home in Detroit around 2 a.m. Thursday, when the child was reportedly in cardiac arrest.More >>
Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.More >>
Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.More >>
A 911 operator is on administrative leave pending an investigation into the way she allegedly handled an emergency call. A witness says she hung up on him while he was trying to report what he believed to be a beating and kidnapping.More >>
A 911 operator is on administrative leave pending an investigation into the way she allegedly handled an emergency call. A witness says she hung up on him while he was trying to report what he believed to be a beating and kidnapping.More >>
A woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and four children at their home in Loganville appeared in court Friday morning.More >>
A woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and four children at their home in Loganville appeared in court Friday morning.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>