WATCH LIVE: Officials discuss capture of inmate who escaped maximum-security SC prison

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Officials are holding a news conference at 10 a.m.  at the South Carolina Department of Corrections in Columbia to discuss Jimmy Causey, who managed to escape the maximum-security prison in Dorchester County on Wednesday, and was captured in Texas in the Austin area.

