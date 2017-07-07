Red Cross assists families in Longs, Hartsville after house fires

A local college is giving back to those teachers who have displayed excellent qualities in the classroom. Beginning in August, one of two programs will roll out at Coker College. Teachers K-12, who have been awarded teacher of the year by their district, school or the state department of education will get one free term to further their education.More >>
A local college is giving back to those teachers who have displayed excellent qualities in the classroom. Beginning in August, one of two programs will roll out at Coker College. Teachers K-12, who have been awarded teacher of the year by their district, school or the state department of education will get one free term to further their education.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting families in Longs and Hartsville after fire damaged their homes Thursday night.More >>
A former Horry County police detective accused of sexually assaulting crime victims insists he will reject a plea deal offered by the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.More >>
A small group of people gathered at First Baptist Church in North Myrtle Beach Thursday evening to discuss how to help stop the heroin epidemic.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
Emergency workers were called to the home in Detroit around 2 a.m. Thursday, when the child was reportedly in cardiac arrest.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections say 46-year-old Jimmy Causey has been captured.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
A federal judge has denied an emergency motion filed by the State of Hawaii that would broaden the familial exceptions to President Trump's travel ban.More >>
A 911 operator is on administrative leave pending an investigation into the way she allegedly handled an emergency call. A witness says she hung up on him while he was trying to report what he believed to be a beating and kidnapping.More >>