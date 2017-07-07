Red Cross assists families in Longs, Hartsville after house fires

Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting families in Longs and Hartsville after fire damaged their homes Thursday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting families in Longs and Hartsville after fire damaged their homes Thursday night.

According to a news release, Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the Longs blaze on Freemont Road and the Darlington County Fire Department responded to the Hartsville blaze on Bobo Newsom Highway.

The Red Cross will provide financial assistance to a total of five adults and three children.

