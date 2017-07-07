Former Horry County detective rejects plea deal on sex crime charges

A former Horry County police detective accused of sexually assaulting crime victims insists he will reject a plea deal offered by the S.C. Attorney General’s Office. (Source: August Dittbenner)

From WMBF News partner MyHorryNews.com:

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A former Horry County police detective accused of sexually assaulting crime victims insists he will reject a plea deal offered by the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

“There’s no way in hell I’ll accept it,” said Allen Large, who faces six charges of misconduct in office and five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. “I didn’t do this.”

The attorney general’s office offered plea deals to Large as well as to former HCPD officers Darryl Williams, Todd Cox and Luke Green. The other three officers were indicted at the same time Large was last year, although on unrelated charges.

If Large doesn’t agree to a plea deal, his case would be the first to go to court during the week of Sept. 18, said Robert Kittle, spokesman for the attorney general’s office. Whether the other cases go to court has not been determined.

“It all depends on the plea offers,” Kittle said, though he didn’t provide details about those proposals.

Prosecutors allege Large sexually assaulted multiple women and engaged in inappropriate relationships with the victims of cases he was supposed to be investigating. Some of those women are rape and domestic violence victims, according to public records.

Large also faces civil lawsuits from women who have accused him of sexual assault and harassment. Two of those cases have been settled.

A senior detective, Large worked for the Horry County Police Department from 1988 through July 31, 2015, when he was fired for sexual harassment, according to county records.

Williams was indicted on nine counts of misconduct in office. Prosecutors contend Williams failed to properly investigate crimes and used his county vehicle to work for a state agency while he was supposed to be working for the county.

Cox was indicted on 16 counts of misconduct in office. He is accused of closing cases without investigating them and allowing them to remain unassigned for long periods.

Green was indicted on three counts of misconduct in office. Prosecutors said he engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with an informant and "made inappropriate sexual contact" with a suspect during an arrest.

Large denies sexually assaulting anyone, though he has admitted to asking rape and domestic violence victims if they wanted to make money by participating in “catfighting,” bouts between scantily-clad or nude women that are recorded on video.

On Thursday, Large said he couldn’t discuss the specifics of his case because his attorney had advised him not to. However, he maintains his innocence and said he’s ready for a trial.

“I’m looking forward to court,” he said. “Truth matters.”

A conviction for misconduct in office charge carries up to 10 years in prison. A conviction for third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge also carries up to 10 years in prison.

