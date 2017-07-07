Teachers get an opportunity to attend free college courses

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - A local college is giving back to those teachers who have displayed excellent qualities in the classroom.

Beginning in August, one of two programs will roll out at Coker College.

Teachers K-12, who have been awarded teacher of the year by their district, school or the state department of education will get one free term to further their education.

Two applicants will receive a full ride scholarship.

The two programs are Masters of Educational Programs with specializations in Literacy Studies and Curriculum and Instructional Technology.

The college said it wants to help those educators who have given so much to students across the state.

“The excellence in teacher scholarship was created to honor and recognize teachers across South Carolina and their contributions they have made to the field of education and for their comment for excellence,” Assistant Professor of Education at Coker College Dr. Karen Carpenter said.

The Curriculum and Instructional Technology program will get started this coming August.

The training is all about helping teachers stay up to date with the latest methods and techniques.

The college also understands that the more educated our school teachers are -the more it benefits your student.

“All the research indicates teachers are the number one factor for student achievement, regardless of all the other factors it’s the teacher’s knowledge,” Carpenter said.

