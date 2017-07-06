Conway man arrested after victim beaten, bound at Myrtle Beach motel

A small group of people gathered at First Baptist Church in North Myrtle Beach Thursday evening to discuss how to help stop the heroin epidemic.More >>
A Conway man remained in jail Thursday after allegedly taking part in the assault of another at a Myrtle Beach motel on the Fourth of July.More >>
A Latta family spoke for the first time about their son, a former Dillon police officer, who lived through a drunk driving accident.More >>
Larry Bond, the owner of ART Burger and Sushi Bar, announced his restaurant will be featured on the Cooking Channel’s “Beach Bites with Katie Lee.”More >>
The Bennett Hofford Construction Company is requesting to rezone 194.6 acres of land from resort commercial and commercial forest agriculture to a planned development district.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
Sixty feet below the surface of the Gulf of Mexico, miles off the coast of Alabama, there's a window into a wild and ancient world man never knew before.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
After her plea on Facebook to find her long-lost brother in South Carolina went viral, Nicole Belkin's wish came true and she met him for the very first time.More >>
A federal judge has denied an emergency motion filed by the State of Hawaii that would broaden the familial exceptions to President Trump's travel ban.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
