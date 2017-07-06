Conway man arrested after victim beaten, bound at Myrtle Beach motel

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man remained in jail Thursday after allegedly taking part in the assault of another at a Myrtle Beach motel on the Fourth of July.

According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Ismail Omar Dickerson, 39, is charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault and battery, kidnapping, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pedestrian on a controlled access highway and public intoxication.

He is incarcerated under no bond.

An incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department states officers responded to 1701 S. Ocean Blvd. before 8 a.m. on July 4. A search of that address revealed that it is the Beach Walk Motel.

The victim told police he heard a knock on his door around 6 a.m. and when he opened it, two men and a woman grabbed him and threw him into another room, the report stated.

According to the reported victim, the two men tied his hands and feet and the woman tore a sheet that was used to gag him.

The victim told law enforcement he was then thrown into the bathtub, the report stated.

Police said the victim had a swollen right eye and blood on his face. He also allegedly had blue shoelaces tied around his wrists and a piece of ripped sheet around his neck.

“The victim was unable to stand and stated that he was punched repeatedly and thrown on his back and right hip,” the report stated.

