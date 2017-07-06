Myrtle Beach restaurant to be featured on national culinary program

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach eatery will receive some national attention next week.

During a Facebook Live segment broadcast on the Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page, Larry Bond, the owner of ART Burger and Sushi Bar, announced his restaurant will be featured on the Cooking Channel’s “Beach Bites with Katie Lee.”

The segment will air Thursday, July 13, at 10 p.m.

The announcement was made as part of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! In Myrtle Beach series.

Becky Billingsley, media manager for Bondfire Restaurant Group, which owns ART Burger, said the restaurant’s chef, Quentin Wright, or “Chef Q,” was asked to submit an application to be featured on “Beach Bites.”

After a Skype interview, Wright was accepted and the show’s crew came to the restaurant in February for a taping, according to Billingsley.

“We were thrilled,” she said, regarding everyone’s reaction.

According to Billingsley, the episode is called “Off the Eaten Path” and will feature unusual delicacies.

In ART Burger’s case, their featured culinary treat is the fried chicken roll, an outside-the-box piece of sushi that features fried chicken, macaroni and cheese and barbecue sauce.

