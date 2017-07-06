Myrtle Beach restaurant to be featured on national culinary program

Larry Bond, the owner of ART Burger and Sushi Bar, announced his restaurant will be featured on the Cooking Channel’s “Beach Bites with Katie Lee.”More >>
Larry Bond, the owner of ART Burger and Sushi Bar, announced his restaurant will be featured on the Cooking Channel’s “Beach Bites with Katie Lee.”More >>
The Bennett Hofford Construction Company is requesting to rezone 194.6 acres of land from resort commercial and commercial forest agriculture to a planned development district.More >>
The Bennett Hofford Construction Company is requesting to rezone 194.6 acres of land from resort commercial and commercial forest agriculture to a planned development district.More >>
A tentative criminal trial date has been set for a former Horry County police detective accused of misconduct while in office.More >>
A tentative criminal trial date has been set for a former Horry County police detective accused of misconduct while in office.More >>
A new apartment complex could be coming to Horry County right down the street from Coastal Carolina University.More >>
A new apartment complex could be coming to Horry County right down the street from Coastal Carolina University.More >>
All lanes of the southbound side of S.C. 51 in Florence County will be closed and traffic temporarily detoured beginning on July 10.More >>
All lanes of the southbound side of S.C. 51 in Florence County will be closed and traffic temporarily detoured beginning on July 10.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
The woman allegedly chased their son until he crashed his motorcycle after becoming angry he and his friends didn’t let her merge.More >>
The woman allegedly chased their son until he crashed his motorcycle after becoming angry he and his friends didn’t let her merge.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
The father of a 4-year-old killed in the tragic Lake Belton houseboat accident has died, according to Temple Police.More >>
The father of a 4-year-old killed in the tragic Lake Belton houseboat accident has died, according to Temple Police.More >>
A Haleyville teenager is recovering at UAB Hospital Thursday morning after being struck by lightning while working at McDonald's Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Haleyville teenager is recovering at UAB Hospital Thursday morning after being struck by lightning while working at McDonald's Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Midlands home construction contractor is facing criminal charges after a young Cayce couple accused him of taking nearly $25,000 for a botched home renovation project.More >>
A Midlands home construction contractor is facing criminal charges after a young Cayce couple accused him of taking nearly $25,000 for a botched home renovation project.More >>