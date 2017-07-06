Dillon police officer at center of new statewide DUI law

A Latta family spoke for the first time about their son, a former Dillon police officer, who lived through a drunk driving accident.More >>
Larry Bond, the owner of ART Burger and Sushi Bar, announced his restaurant will be featured on the Cooking Channel’s “Beach Bites with Katie Lee.”More >>
The Bennett Hofford Construction Company is requesting to rezone 194.6 acres of land from resort commercial and commercial forest agriculture to a planned development district.More >>
A tentative criminal trial date has been set for a former Horry County police detective accused of misconduct while in office.More >>
A new apartment complex could be coming to Horry County right down the street from Coastal Carolina University.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
The father of a 4-year-old killed in the tragic Lake Belton houseboat accident has died, according to Temple Police.More >>
Barbara Gibbs with The Alabama Department of Health has confirmed three cases of flesh eating bacteria, or "vibrio vulnificus," in Mobile County.More >>
After her plea on Facebook to find her long-lost brother in South Carolina went viral, Nicole Belkin's wish came true and she met him for the very first time.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
