FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 4 likely to dissipate this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Tropical Depression 4 will likely dissipate this weekend as it encounters a very unfavorable area of wind shear and dry air.

Tropical Depression 4 is currently located about 1800 miles from the Grand Strand and located in the central Atlantic Ocean. Winds are 30 mph and the depression is moving quickly westward at near 20 mph.

The latest forecast calls for the depression to move to the west-northwest through Friday and into the weekend, passing well north of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

On this track, the depression will be encountering increasing dry air and wind shear. These two factors will most likely lead to the system falling apart by late Friday or the weekend.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, no other areas of tropical development are expected.