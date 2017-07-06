FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 4 is no more

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Tropical Depression 4 has succumb to dry air and has weakened to a swirl of clouds in the central Atlantic.

The remnants of Tropical Depression 4 are currently located about 1800 miles from the Grand Strand and located in the central Atlantic Ocean.

The system is no longer classified as a depression as winds have dropped below 30 mph. An abundance of dry air and wind shear has ripped the system apart.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, no other areas of tropical development are expected.