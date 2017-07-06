More housing could be coming close to CCU

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A new apartment complex could be coming to Horry County right down the street from Coastal Carolina University.

Before construction begins, however, the Horry County Planning Commission needs to approve the rezoning of the land.

At the intersection of S.C. 544 and Singleton Ridge Road, the current land is zoned as a highway commercial space. That area needs to be rezoned to what is called a multi-residential district.

The Horry County Planning Commission planned to discuss that at their Thursday meeting, which would include a public hearing.

Students and local business owners said they aren’t opposed to a new apartment complex potentially being built in the area.

"It's close to campus, so the kids that have no option but to live far away from campus now have an option to live closer to campus, so that would be great for them,” said Sako Kendirdjian, who will be junior at CCU in the fall. "I think it's a great idea because I know some kids that live over near 501 by Walmart, which is even further, so I think that's a great idea.”

Maria Clark, who will be a rising senior at CCU in the fall, is another student who supports the notion of a new apartment complex.

"Some of them live down in Surfside with their parents still, but if they could live closer. I feel like it would be better for them and they would have more friends local,” she said.

Clark also works at Fox’s Pizza right down the street and said the new complex would be good for business as well.

"Most of our service is from the students,” she said.

"Oh, it would bring a lot more business because we get a lot of Coastal students already,” said Shamika Graves, a local hairdresser, “So, it would bring more business and more revenues to everybody."

Graves would also like to see an overpass or bridge be installed so students can safely cross 544.

"We don't need no more lights; we need to help students get to their school,” she said.

According to a CCU spokesperson, the university has done things like lower local speed limits on University Boulevard and also provide a shuttle system to help students safely get to campus.

The next meeting for the county planning commission is Aug. 3.

