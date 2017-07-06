Portion of S.C. 51 in Florence County to close Monday for road work

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – All lanes of the southbound side of S.C. 51 in Florence County will be closed and traffic temporarily detoured beginning on July 10.

According to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the portion of S.C. 51 that will be impacted is a five-mile section from Bass Road to U.S. 378. The closure is required in order to complete box culvert placement work.

The section of road is expected to reopen to traffic on Aug. 16, weather permitting, according to the SCDOT.

While the portion of road is closed, drivers are urged to use Big Swamp Road and U.S. 378, the release stated.

If traveling northbound on S.C. 51 from Kingsburg, continue onto U.S. 378 and turn right onto Big Swamp Road, right onto Bass Road and then left onto S.C. 51 to continue heading north.

Drivers heading southbound on S.C. 51 should turn right onto Bass Road, left on Big Swamp Road and then left onto U.S. 378 toward Kingsburg to continue traveling south.

Local traffic will have access during the detour.

Motorists traveling along this section of S.C. 51 are advised to use caution in the work zone and expect traffic congestion.

