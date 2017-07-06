Trial date set in criminal case of former HCPD detective accused of misconduct

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – A tentative criminal trial date has been set for a former Horry County police detective accused of misconduct while in office.

According to information from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, the trial of Troy Allen Large is tentatively set for Sept. 18, pending the decline of a plea offer.

Last September, Large was indicted on six counts of misconduct in office and five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was terminated from the Horry County Police Department on July 31, 2015 after an internal investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

The indictments allege Large knowingly used coercion to engage in sexual battery with several victims and knowingly engaged in inappropriate relationships with victims of cases he was investigating.

Three other former HCPD officers were also indicted last fall. Trial dates for them have not been set as of yet.

According to the SCAG, plea offers have been made for all the defendants. If they don’t accept them, Large will go to trial first in Horry County the week of Sept. 18.

The deadline to accept a plea deal is July 21.

In addition to the criminal case, Large was also named in or involved in a number of different lawsuits against the county and the HCPD.

