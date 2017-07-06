GCSO investigates pair of early-morning break-ins at two Dollar General stores

A tentative criminal trial date has been set for a former Horry County police detective accused of misconduct while in office.More >>
A tentative criminal trial date has been set for a former Horry County police detective accused of misconduct while in office.More >>
A new apartment complex could be coming to Horry County right down the street from Coastal Carolina University.More >>
A new apartment complex could be coming to Horry County right down the street from Coastal Carolina University.More >>
All lanes of the southbound side of S.C. 51 in Florence County will be closed and traffic temporarily detoured beginning on July 10.More >>
All lanes of the southbound side of S.C. 51 in Florence County will be closed and traffic temporarily detoured beginning on July 10.More >>
South Carolina's Republican Party chairman says he'll be handing over state voter data to the Trump Administration after the state Election Commission declined to do so on grounds of state law.More >>
South Carolina's Republican Party chairman says he'll be handing over state voter data to the Trump Administration after the state Election Commission declined to do so on grounds of state law.More >>
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a pair of break-ins that happened at two Dollar General stores on Thursday.More >>
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a pair of break-ins that happened at two Dollar General stores on Thursday.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
A Midlands home construction contractor is facing criminal charges after a young Cayce couple accused him of taking nearly $25,000 for a botched home renovation project.More >>
A Midlands home construction contractor is facing criminal charges after a young Cayce couple accused him of taking nearly $25,000 for a botched home renovation project.More >>
The woman allegedly chased their son until he crashed his motorcycle after becoming angry he and his friends didn’t let her merge.More >>
The woman allegedly chased their son until he crashed his motorcycle after becoming angry he and his friends didn’t let her merge.More >>
A Haleyville teenager is recovering at UAB Hospital Thursday morning after being struck by lightning while working at McDonald's Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Haleyville teenager is recovering at UAB Hospital Thursday morning after being struck by lightning while working at McDonald's Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>