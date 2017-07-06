GCSO investigates pair of early-morning break-ins at two Dollar - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

GCSO investigates pair of early-morning break-ins at two Dollar General stores

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a pair of break-ins that happened at two Dollar General stores on Thursday.

According to a GCSO press release, the burglars entered a Dollar General on U.S. 17 at Litchfield at 4 a.m. Thursday, and another on St. Delight’s Road at 5 a.m.

Investigators are hoping a passing motorist may have noticed a vehicle or something out of the ordinary at either of the stores that can be used to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information about either of these burglaries is asked to call the GCSO at (843) 546-5102.

