Three-story, $44 million Tidelands Health facility coming to Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Tidelands Health is planning the construction of a three-story medical center in the Market Common, which is expected to open in the fall or winter of next year.

The 65,000 square-foot facility will be located at the corner of Crow Lane and Farrow Parkway in the Market Common, and the construction is expected to cost $44 million, according to information provided by Tidelands Health.

The goal is to provide convenient access to primary and specialty care in Horry County, the news release states. About 75,000 people live within five miles of the proposed site.

Services that the new facility will provide include: multiple physician offices, physical therapy, radiology, pain management, laboratory services, and others still to be determined.

The facility will employ at least 100 people, according to Tidelands Health spokesman Carl Lindquist.

Crews have cleared the site of the facility in preparation for the laying of the foundation, Lindquist said. A ground-breaking ceremony will take place in mid-August.

Lindquist added that the facility will provide a big benefit to the surrounding community. Tidelands Health is the region's largest health care provider, the release states.

