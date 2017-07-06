On this day: Tornadoes touch down in Myrtle Beach in 2001

This photo was taken in front of the Myrtle Square Mall near 25th Avenue North. (Source: Michael Smith/Myrtle Beach Herald)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – On July 6, 2001, two tornadoes touched down in the Grand Strand, injuring up to 36 people and causing millions of dollars in damage.

According to an Horry County Emergency Management Facebook post, the tornadoes hit the Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach areas during the week of the Fourth of July when nearly 400,000 vacationers are in town.

Preliminary estimates total the damage caused at $8 million, of which over $1 million was damage to cars. At the height of the storm, 4,000 Myrtle Beach residents were without power.

