On this day: Tornadoes touch down in Myrtle Beach in 2001

Tidelands Health is planning the construction of a three-story medical center in the Market Common, which is expected to open in the fall or winter of next year. The 65,000 square-foot facility will be located at the corner of Crow Lane and Farrow Parkway in the Market Common, and the construction is expected to cost $44 million, according to information provided by Tidelands Health.More >>
The attorney for the defendants in three civil cases that allege misconduct by a former detective with the Horry County Police Department has filed a motion to extend the completion of discovery to January.More >>
The Horry County Police Department asked the public’s help Thursday finding a trailer and landscaping equipment stolen recently.More >>
The South Carolina Election Commission has decided to not give any voter data despite overtures from the Trump Administration to release it for a federal commission investigating alleged voter fraud during the 2016 Presidential Election.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
The man had become obsessed with the family because he thought their dogs were using the bathroom in his yard, the victim’s wife says.More >>
It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
The infant, a 3-to-4-month-old baby, was buried in South Jersey last Thursday.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
Police are trying to establish a motive for the deadly ambush of an officer who was shot in a New York Police Department command post vehicle.More >>
The woman allegedly chased their son until he crashed his motorcycle after becoming angry he and his friends didn’t let her merge.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
