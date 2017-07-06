Police seek suspect in landscaping equipment theft - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police seek suspect in landscaping equipment theft

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
The Horry County Police Department asked the public’s help Thursday finding a trailer and landscaping equipment stolen recently. (Source: HCPD) The Horry County Police Department asked the public’s help Thursday finding a trailer and landscaping equipment stolen recently. (Source: HCPD)
(Source: HCPD) (Source: HCPD)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department asked the public’s help Thursday finding a trailer and landscaping equipment stolen recently.

According to an HCPD Facebook post, a white 2000s model Ford Expedition was seen driving the Holmes brand trailer away on Highway 90 toward Conway. On the trailer was a 2004 John Deere lawnmower, a Toro push lawnmower, an air compressor and a 30-pound tank.

The Expedition has a dent in the rear passenger-side corner by the tail light. Call HCPD at 843-915-8477 with information.

