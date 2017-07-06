Alligator removed from Pawleys Island beach Wednesday

The Horry County Police Department asked the public’s help Thursday finding a trailer and landscaping equipment stolen recently.More >>
An alligator that was seen on the beach in Pawleys Island was sick, and was captured and euthanized by local authorities Wednesday.More >>
Socastee resident Renata Marcinkowska has played the game of tennis on courts from sea to shining sea.More >>
A man was shot while driving in St. Pauls, NC Tuesday night and deputies are looking for two people of interest.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
Investigators say there were no other remains inside the child's casket, and they are trying to figure out the origin of the casket.More >>
The man had become obsessed with the family because he thought their dogs were using the bathroom in his yard, the victim’s wife says.More >>
It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.More >>
The woman allegedly chased their son until he crashed his motorcycle after becoming angry he and his friends didn’t let her merge.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
A 911 operator is on administrative leave pending an investigation into the way she allegedly handled an emergency call. A witness says she hung up on him while he was trying to report what he believed to be a beating and kidnapping.More >>
