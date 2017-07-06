Man shot while driving, Robeson County deputies seek people of interest

ST. PAULS, NC (WMBF) – A man was shot while driving in St. Pauls, NC Tuesday night and deputies are looking for two people of interest.

According to Major Anthony Thompson with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the 43-year-old man was in his 2006 Cadillac on East Worth Street Extension around 9:30 p.m. when he was shot.

He was followed by several people in a 2006 white Chevy Impala after leaving a cookout on King Street. Someone in the Impala shot at the Cadillac and a bullet hit the passenger side, then the victim’s foot.

The victim drove to the Five Star Convenience Store on Broad Street for help and was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.

Call RCSO at 910 671-3100 information.

