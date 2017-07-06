Volunteers honor first responders with 'thank you' breakfasts

Myrtle Beach police officers pose for a picture before receiving their 'thank you' breakfast provided by volunteers.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's not every day the men and women in uniform get a formal thank you from the people they serve. After a busy start to the summer, a group of volunteers has decided to honor first responders with weekly 'thank you' breakfasts.

"We welcome all officers here, and our firemen, they all honor and protect us throughout the Grand Strand," volunteer and organizer Shannon Furtick told WMBF News.

It's 'kick-off' week for the breakfasts. A few dozen volunteers started the event Wednesday, serving breakfast at four different Horry County Police precincts. Furtick said they served about 180 officers and plan to serve hundreds more.

The idea came about when a group of local business owners wanted to send a thank you to first responders for their hard work. The breakfasts are sponsored by those business owners through the Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Little River and Conway Chambers of Commerce. Furtick said ten stations will be served Wednesday through Friday of this week. After that, breakfast will be served for the next eight weeks at the Myrtle Beach Police Station on Wednesdays and the other stations will be rotated through on Fridays.

Myrtle Beach Police Officer Jon Demerest described Thursday morning's breakfast as "a great thing."

"We don't see it that often. There's a lot of people out there that care and appreciate what we do, but it's nice to see people that come out and be here with us, especially this early in the morning, and feed us...that's a wonderful thing. The food is really good," Officer Demerest said.

"It doesn't happen often, but when it does happen it makes you feel good. We appreciate it and would like to thanks the chamber of commerce and the volunteers also," he continued.

Police officers and firefighters from all departments are welcome to join every breakfast.

Here are the dates, times and locations for the remaining breakfasts this week:

Thursday, July 6 6-7 a.m. Myrtle Beach Police Station

1101 N. Oak St., Myrtle Beach Thursday, July 6 8-9 a.m. Surfside Beach Police Station

811 Pine Dr. Surfside Beach Friday, July 7 6-7 a.m. North Myrtle Beach Police Station

1015 Second Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach Friday, July 7 7-8 a.m. Conway Police Station

1600 9th Ave., Conway Friday, July 7 9-10 a.m. Atlantic Beach Police Station

717 Atlantic St., Atlantic Beach Friday, July 7 9:30-10 a.m. Briarcliff Acres

121 N. Gate Rd., Myrtle Beach

Schedules for breakfasts in upcoming weeks have not been released yet.

