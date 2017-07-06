New municipal judge for Atlantic Beach sworn in Monday

Judge Margie Livingston being sworn in as the municipal judge of the Town of Atlantic Beach. (Source: Van Gause-Washington on Facebook)

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Town of Atlantic Beach has appointed a new municipal judge following the resignation of Judge Cheveron Terrell Scott last month.

Judge Margie B. Livingston was sworn in at the Atlantic Beach town hall on Monday, July 3.

Judge Scott resigned in late June to take a position as a magistrate judge in Darlington County.

