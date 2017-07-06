Mugshots of the Month - June 2017

Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting the owner of a home damaged by fire Wednesday night in Loris.More >>
The Town of Atlantic Beach has appointed a new municipal judge following the resignation of Judge Cheveron Terrell Scott last month. Judge Margie B. Livingston was sworn in at the Atlantic Beach town hall on Monday, July 3.More >>
A woman stole over $2,500 worth of clothing items from a shelf in Victoria’s Secret at Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach Wednesday.More >>
So far, 2017 is being called 'a very good, successful summer' by lifeguards patrolling the beaches.More >>
A long-awaited project is wrapping up, once up and running it will help equip fire crews to better serve you.More >>
The man had become obsessed with the family because he thought their dogs were using the bathroom in his yard, the victim’s wife says.More >>
Investigators say there were no other remains inside the child's casket, and they are trying to figure out the origin of the casket.More >>
It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.More >>
The woman allegedly chased their son until he crashed his motorcycle after becoming angry he and his friends didn’t let her merge.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
Hobby Lobby has been hit with a big fine from the federal government for illegal smuggling.More >>
Police are trying to establish a motive for the deadly ambush of an officer who was shot in a New York Police Department command post vehicle.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
