Woman steals over $2,500 in clothes from Victoria’s Secret

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman stole over $2,500 worth of clothing items from a shelf in Victoria’s Secret at Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach Wednesday.

According to a Myrtle Beach police report, officers responded to the store for a shoplifting call around 6 p.m. A witness said she grabbed the clothes, put them in a Belk bag and ran toward the food court.

The report stated 55 t-shirts and 20 pairs of pants were stolen in all, a total value of $2,561.25.

The woman is described as having braids tied into a pony tail and was wearing a gray t-shirt and black bottoms. It is unclear if she acted alone.

Call MBPD at 843-918-1382 with information.

