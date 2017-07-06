Woman steals over $2,500 in clothes from Victoria’s Secret

A woman stole over $2,500 worth of clothing items from a shelf in Victoria’s Secret at Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach Wednesday.More >>
A woman stole over $2,500 worth of clothing items from a shelf in Victoria’s Secret at Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach Wednesday.More >>
So far, 2017 is being called 'a very good, successful summer' by lifeguards patrolling the beaches.More >>
So far, 2017 is being called 'a very good, successful summer' by lifeguards patrolling the beaches.More >>
A long-awaited project is wrapping up, once up and running it will help equip fire crews to better serve you.More >>
A long-awaited project is wrapping up, once up and running it will help equip fire crews to better serve you.More >>
A total of nine people were killed on South Carolina roads over the Fourth of July weekend – from June 30 through July 4.More >>
A total of nine people were killed on South Carolina roads over the Fourth of July weekend – from June 30 through July 4.More >>
A 19-year-old Myrtle Beach woman was jailed on an attempted murder charge Wednesday.More >>
A 19-year-old Myrtle Beach woman was jailed on an attempted murder charge Wednesday.More >>
The man had become obsessed with the family because he thought their dogs were using the bathroom in his yard, the victim’s wife says.More >>
The man had become obsessed with the family because he thought their dogs were using the bathroom in his yard, the victim’s wife says.More >>
The woman allegedly chased their son until he crashed his motorcycle after becoming angry he and his friends didn’t let her merge.More >>
The woman allegedly chased their son until he crashed his motorcycle after becoming angry he and his friends didn’t let her merge.More >>
It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.More >>
It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.More >>
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.More >>
Experts say that this new scam comes as hackers realize people are more aware of suspicious emails, but still trust text messages.More >>
Experts say that this new scam comes as hackers realize people are more aware of suspicious emails, but still trust text messages.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.More >>
Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>