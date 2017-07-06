Highway deaths down in South Carolina - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Highway deaths down in South Carolina

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A total of nine people were killed on South Carolina roads over the Fourth of July weekend – from June 30 through July 4.

According to the SC Department of Public Safety, of the nine, seven were on US routes, SC roads and secondary roads. Two were on county roads. One involved a motorbike and one involved a pedestrian.

A total of 495 people have died on SC highways in 2017 so far, compared with 504 in 2016. Of those 495, 355 were in motor vehicles, and, of those 355, 169 were not wearing seat belts.

Pedestrian deaths – 67 – are down from 69 in 2016. Motorcyclist deaths – 50 – are down from 69 in 2016. Bicyclist deaths – 9 – are down from 13 in 2016.

Fatalities by county in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

County 2017 2016
Darlington 4 15
Dillon  7 4
Florence 18 14
Georgetown 10 4
Horry  30 40
Marion 5 4
Marlboro  2 3

