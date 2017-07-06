Highway deaths down in South Carolina

A total of nine people were killed on South Carolina roads over the Fourth of July weekend – from June 30 through July 4.More >>
A total of nine people were killed on South Carolina roads over the Fourth of July weekend – from June 30 through July 4.More >>
A 19-year-old Myrtle Beach woman was jailed on an attempted murder charge Wednesday.More >>
A 19-year-old Myrtle Beach woman was jailed on an attempted murder charge Wednesday.More >>
A contract to determine which company will oversee beach renourishment in the Grand Strand has been finalized, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, announced Wednesday.More >>
A contract to determine which company will oversee beach renourishment in the Grand Strand has been finalized, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, announced Wednesday.More >>
The business, which is a home resource center that helps future and current home owners with the buying and selling process, will host a grand opening event next week.More >>
The business, which is a home resource center that helps future and current home owners with the buying and selling process, will host a grand opening event next week.More >>
Socastee resident Renata Marcinkowska has played the game of tennis on courts from sea to shining sea.More >>
Socastee resident Renata Marcinkowska has played the game of tennis on courts from sea to shining sea.More >>
The woman allegedly chased their son until he crashed his motorcycle after becoming angry he and his friends didn’t let her merge.More >>
The woman allegedly chased their son until he crashed his motorcycle after becoming angry he and his friends didn’t let her merge.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.More >>
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>