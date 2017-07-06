Myrtle Beach teen charged with attempted murder - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach teen charged with attempted murder

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Christina Terrell (Source: JRLDC) Christina Terrell (Source: JRLDC)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 19-year-old Myrtle Beach woman was jailed on an attempted murder charge Wednesday.

According to jail records, Christina Terrell was arrested by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office and booked at 2:18 p.m.

