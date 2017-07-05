Contract for beach renourishment in the Grand Strand finalized

Beach renourishment is expected to start in Surfisde Beach July 15 at the earliest. (Source: Patrick Lloyd)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A contract to determine which company will oversee beach renourishment in the Grand Strand has been finalized, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, announced Wednesday.

The contract is worth $26.3 million. The company overseeing the project will be Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company, LLC, based out of Illinois.

Construction will begin July 15, at the earliest, in Surfside Beach near the pier. The project will move north toward Myrtle Beach State Park. That section of the project is expected to last 25 to 35 days.

The second section of the project will move south from the Surfside Beach Pier toward the southern project boundary in Georgetown County. That section is expected to take 30 to 35 days and should be completed by mid-September.

North Myrtle Beach will also go through beach renourishment. That portion of the project is expected to begin mid-September or October.

Parts of the beaches will be closed down to make room for the equipment, but the crew will be working 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and is expected to work quickly, according to project manager Wes Wilson.

“They work pretty fast," Wilson said. "They work 24/7 and they complete up to about 500 feet per day. The total project length on Garden City-Surfside is about seven miles. So that’s how they pack it into the 60-day time frame.”

