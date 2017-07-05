Playing on the games grandest stage

A contract to determine which company will oversee beach renourishment in the Grand Strand has been finalized, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, announced Wednesday.More >>
The business, which is a home resource center that helps future and current home owners with the buying and selling process, will host a grand opening event next week.More >>
Socastee resident Renata Marcinkowska has played the game of tennis on courts from sea to shining sea.More >>
Visitors were out and about on the beach and on the boardwalk Wednesday, but some business owners recently said they didn’t know what to expect for sales on July 4.More >>
The attorney for the defendants in three civil cases that allege misconduct by a former detective with the Horry County Police Department has filed a motion to extend the completion of discovery to January.More >>
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
Hobby Lobby has been hit with a big fine from the federal government for illegal smuggling.More >>
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.More >>
The photograph was uncovered in formerly top secret files in the National Archives. Earhart disappeared in July 1937.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
The outpouring of support and grief following the loss of a local restaurant general manager will undoubtedly continue for the weeks and months to come.More >>
In a study, researchers found that mosquitoes consume Type O blood twice as often as those with Type A.More >>
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.More >>
When a Louisiana state trooper's SUV went airborne, rolled over in a ditch and caught fire, a Shreveport resident was there to drag the injured lawman to safety.More >>
