SLIDESHOW: Shelf clouds, rain move through local area

Storm clouds are seen along S.C. 90 in Little River on Wednesday. (Source: Jacek Kapustynski)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Shelf clouds moved through the Grand Strand on Wednesday, giving shutterbugs a great opportunity to get some shots.

Watch a timelapse of clouds moving through Myrtle Beach and then take a look at viewer-submitted photos.

